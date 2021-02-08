It will certainly not be easy on Wednesday: the next Corona summit is coming up. But the countries sometimes have very different ideas about how to proceed.

The next round is on: On February 10, the federal and state governments will discuss the corona situation.

Several step-by-step plans, concepts and ideas serve as a basis for discussion.

But for this reason too, opinions about how to proceed differ a lot.

Berlin – Corona warners and easing advocates face each other – due to the falling number of cases and simultaneous concern about the spread of mutations. During past Corona summits, this gap was also noticeable among the federal and state heads. What will it be like for the next meeting on Wednesday (February 10th)?

Chancellor Angela Merkels * (CDU) direction is clear: it is better to remain cautious, just no massive openings. In the ARD interview last week, she asked citizens to “hold on for a while”. There are currently many signs that the lockdown will be extended beyond February 14 – possibly at least until the end of the month.

However, at the last conference, the governments agreed to develop so-called step-by-step plans that prescribe certain measures depending on the incidence and possibly other factors. Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein, who then submitted such a plan, now insist on sticking to it. Nationally uniform plans should ideally follow. Thuringia is now also joining this, where a plan has also been worked out that is still to be discussed in the state parliament.

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) * does not believe that there will be “relevant opening steps” in Germany very soon. But one has to discuss “according to which rules a nationwide easing phase would be initiated”, he said in an interview with the news portal t-online.

Corona lockdown in Germany: Söder is critical of the step-by-step plan

However, some countries, including Bavaria, are critical of a step-by-step plan. According to Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), drafts scheduled for the day may not be sustainable. In general: “I strongly advise that we do not rush anything,” he said on Sunday in the “Report from Berlin”. He wants to develop a perspective, but the top priority must remain security. “In principle, I think the lockdown will first have to be extended, there is no point in discussing it now,” Söder continued. Otherwise, you might end up in the situation of having to close again soon due to increasing numbers, which does not promote acceptance in society.

After all, Söder held out the prospect that the heads of government would be talking about possible easing in the video link. “How exactly has to be discussed,” said Söder. The regional differentiation of the situation must be reflected, according to Söder, priority is given to young children. “But one after the other, piece by piece,” emphasized Söder.

Instead, Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer (CDU) *, made it clear that he believes that any easing of the situation will be justifiable. The state was hit particularly hard in the second corona wave and therefore imposed strict measures comparatively early. But Kretschmer makes a restriction with regard to the openings: “If the steps are manageable and we have a social understanding that with an increase in infections, less public life is necessary again”, as he does Leipziger Volkszeitung said.

First openings in the corona lockdown? Educational institutions and hairdressers are taking center stage

Time and again, hairdressers also play a role in the openings. Kretschmer lists them as an example. But also the Prime Minister from Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff (CDU), spoke at the end of January in Daily mirror about reopening hairdressers after February 14th, among other things: “We have to see that many indispensable services become possible again, also in the interests of the people who work there.”

Daycare centers and primary schools seem to have the greatest chances of relaxation. In a way, the election campaign that is running in Rhineland-Palatinate * and Baden-Württemberg * also plays a role. Many parents reach their limits, homeschooling leads to many problems for the children. Some prime ministers also emphasize this again and again. When it comes to education, there have recently been slight deviations from the resolutions of the Prime Minister’s Conference. Uniformity? Here, too, negative results.

“Before we open any business or something else, education for our children must be restarted, because with the lockdown we also cause damage,” said NRW Prime Minister Laschet (CDU) at the weekend. For Chancellor Merkel, daycare centers and schools are the areas that should be reopened first.

Corona lockdown: what works where and how well? Better monitoring required

But here, too, there is a contrary opinion. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt advised during an interview with the Munich Mercury to be careful: “When discussing the sequence of loosening mechanisms, school does not necessarily have to be at the beginning.”

On Tuesday, Education Minister Anja Karliczek presented recommendations to reduce the risk of infection when the school is open and to enable the safest, regulated and continuous school operation possible during pandemic times. In addition to the step-by-step plans, the heads of government can also discuss this draft on Wednesday.

What, according to some experts and the opposition, would also help, would be better monitoring of the measures. It is still not entirely clear at which places in everyday life a particularly large number of people are infected with corona. The effectiveness of various measures has also not been conclusively clarified. “These failures make a longer, more general lockdown necessary,” said several Green * politicians in a paper that the New Osnabrück newspaper present.

In times of crisis, it has been proven to pull together. That creates trust. Cornelia Betsch, health communication professor, writes on Twitter: “A uniform strategy with common goals and ‘rewards’ can also reduce stress.” At the moment, however, it looks rather like inconsistencies. (cibo / dpa) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

