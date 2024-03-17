Dilemma

More and more companies are taking a stand on social issues, such as LGBTQ rights, Black Lives Matter and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. But what do you do if, as an employee, you do not support this form of activism? Can you refuse to express the position?

Refusal is allowed…

When a company publicly commits itself to a social cause, it is engaging in brand activism. “It is often about controversial topics,” says Peeter Verlegh, professor of marketing at the Vrije Universiteit. “For example, working as a fashion brand against the exploitation of children is also activism, but not a case that necessarily falls under brand activism.”

There are good examples of companies in the Netherlands that make a social statement. “In 2010, Hema was the first company to use transgender models for bras. That received a lot of criticism,” says Verlegh. A more recent example are the rainbow buses of PostNL and a tram of the Amsterdam GVB, which also display an LGBTQ flag. “A postal worker made a viral video last year in which he criticized driving such a bus. It later turned out that PostNL leaves that choice to employees,” says Verlegh.

According to the scientist, people who feel supported by such a social statement will feel more connected to the brand. Yet there are good reasons for employees to be against such a message. For example, because of religious, moral or ethical beliefs, you may not agree with the Ukraine pin that your employer asks you to wear, or you may not want to drive the PostNL van in rainbow colors.

In that case, there is a conscientious objection and you can refuse to express your position, explains lawyer Pieter van den Brink of Ten Holter Noordam. “Freedom of expression is a fundamental right, you cannot simply tamper with it.” However, the employer does have the right to instruct, which means that he can dictate how you perform your work. “But such a request must be reasonable and does not extend into the private sphere.”

…but can have consequences

Refusing to wear a pin is simple, says Van den Brink: if the employer goes to court, it will probably rule that the work can still be carried out without a pin. “But if you refuse to drive the tram, you will reach an impasse.” In such a situation, the judge weighs the economic interests of the employer against the individual rights of the employee. And that tram, it has to run. “I would not like to be in the shoes of the lawyer who has to defend a driver or conductor who refuses to drive a vehicle with rainbow colors.”

As an employee, you would do well to discuss your conscientious objection with the employer. This person must then look for an alternative. This could mean that you are excluded from promoting the position, or that – if available – you only drive a vehicle without a social message. Transfer to another suitable position within the company is also possible. “The employer must prove to the judge that he has tried everything before dismissal can be announced,” says Van den Brink.

Not that such a lawsuit often arises: many employers try not to inflame emotions too much in cases of conscientious objection. Verlegh and Van den Brink both mention the discussion surrounding the OneLove captaincy at Feyenoord and Excelsior as an example. For religious reasons, the captains of the two football clubs did not consider it appropriate to promote the diversity position. “The clubs did not push this through,” says Van den Brink, “I think because they also understood that it was an expression on someone's body, which makes it more personal.”

If you, as an employer, decide to take a position externally, Verlegh believes you would do well to ensure that it fits within the DNA of the company. “Then it will not come as a shock to employees and will be accepted more quickly.” First communicating internally about such a position is important.

In any case, companies will want to continue to express a point of view, and not just to sell more products, says Verlegh: “It can also attract new staff who want to work for a company with a social purpose.” If you do not agree with it, then it may be time to look for an organization that better suits your standards and values.

So

If you feel uncomfortable about your employer's LGBTQ, Ukraine or Gaza position, you have three choices: accept it, take up the fight or look for a new job. Refusing to make a statement is allowed, but if it has major consequences for the performance of your work, it can lead to dismissal. However, the employer must also have made an attempt to come up with an alternative for you.

This column highlights every week how difficult problems in the workplace can be tackled. If you have a dilemma, send an email to [email protected]