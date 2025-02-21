The Blaugrana debacle was consumed last night in Sant Sadurní d’Alcoia. The Noia Freixenet draw against Barcelos (2-2) certified the elimination of Barça from the Champions League before it reaches the quarterfinals. The Blaugrana, after a deplorable group phase (5th of six teams, with 10 points in just two wins, four draws and three losses), needed a miracle to remain alive, in the form of defeat of those of the Penedès.

A sound failure for the team with more European crowns (22), which does not win the Champions League since 2018.

Face and cross

Barça dominates the ok league with iron hand (historical record of 18 victories in a row), but makes waters in Europe

The new Joan Laporta Board project for the hockey skates, entrusted to David Cáceres after not renewing Edu Castro, throws lights and shadows. If in the OK Liga dominates with an iron hand and historical record of victories (18 followed matches, undefeated), in Europe it has crashed into the renovated Champions League, where it has stumbled against smaller rivals and those who dominates in the Spanish competition . The last, Wednesday against Reus Deportiu (2-2) in a final for the Blaugrana.

Barça’s journey in the highest continental tournament is very poor again. If Edu Castro the club – and Gaby Cairo as coordinator – decided not to renew it to give a new air to the team after being left out in the previous edition of the Champions League, this time with Cáceres Barça does not pass from the group stage .

Barça is fifth (six teams), surpassed by Barcelos, Porto, Noia and Reus-the four classified for rooms-and only exceeds the modest French Saint-Romer. His only two victories in nine days were against Noia and the French, both in the Palau. He did not go from a tie at home with Porto, Barcelos (also in Portugal) and Reus, and fell into his displacements to Sant Sadurní, Reus and Porto.

Among the reasons for the Blaugrana debacle in Europe, the weakening of the team is considered with the exits of weight players such as Pau Bargalló and Joao Rodrigues (Al Benfica), Captain Sergi Panadero (42 years); The lack of defensive solidity and the little consistency to ensure matches that had very on track.