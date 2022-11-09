We are a few days away from starting the cheapest weekend of the year and it is that in this edition of the Good End 2022 it has been highly anticipated by the merchants and entrepreneursthen before the inflation and rising prices providers seek that these four days of discounts allow consumers to help the mexican economy.

That is why we have given ourselves the task of sharing the best tips and recommendations for this Good End 2022 which will take place from November 18 to 21this way you can choose and buy in a smarter way and more prepared, avoiding falling into unpayable debts and taking you into an economy that is difficult to manage.

We recommend you read:

On other occasions we have listed the advantages offered by making purchases during this period of discounts and promotions and how to take advantage of everything that companies do in the market. Good endhowever, today we will tell you what are the disadvantages of this format and that you must be alert to avoid financial problems.

Disadvantages of online shopping in the Good End 2022

Although all business transactions carry some type of risk, in the f virtual format Some extra considerations must be considered, since there is no face-to-face contact with the supplier.

Some extra considerations must be considered, since there is no face-to-face contact with the supplier. Some e-commerce stores do not offer a adequate level of security to make electronic payments

to make Sometimes web pages are in a different language to ours

to ours You should always validate what is the way to do the returns or valid warranty

We recommend you read:

Disadvantages of face-to-face purchases in the Good End 2022

agglomeration of people It is the main disadvantage, because the four-day period of discounts is often short, large groups of people looking to purchase different products can be present.

It is the main disadvantage, because the four-day period of discounts is often short, large groups of people looking to purchase different products can be present. long lines and waiting when thinking that there will be an agglomeration of people, it is logical to think that the long lines will be present in department and consumer stores.

when thinking that there will be an agglomeration of people, it is logical to think that the long lines will be present in department and consumer stores. fake discountswe have all heard of discounts and false promotions, many stores raise their prices days before the event and during the event they decide to lower their prices leaving them at the list price.

Now that you have an idea of ​​what these disadvantages could be that the Good endit is recommended that you take them into account when acquire your products so that you can avoid any bad taste in your mouth.