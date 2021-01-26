American stealth fighters such as the F-22 and F-35 have a number of flaws that make them vulnerable to opponents. The national interest…

Thus, according to journalists, Russian Sunflower radars can easily detect stealth aircraft, such as the F-35, in the sky, even at long distances, since the technology is not an “invisibility cloak”, contrary to popular belief.

“Rather, stealth is an umbrella term for a diverse set of design features that reduce infrared radiation, radar, visibility and other characteristics of a fighter,” the publication notes.

In addition, defense expert Justin Bronk admitted that modern infrared search and tracking technology could locate the F-22 at a fairly large distance.

Also, the authors of the article dated January 23, among other disadvantages of American stealth fighters, called the need to store weapons in internal compartments to maintain their secrecy, as well as a significant lag in all parameters in air combat.

So, according to experts, the F-35s were not designed to ensure air superiority and therefore could become an easy prey for the Russian SU-57.

Earlier in January, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, shortly before leaving office in January, held a press conference, during which he called the fifth generation F-35 fighter “piece …”.

On January 12, Bloomberg reported that the American military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin did not fix 871 defects in the F-35 fighter that had been discovered earlier.