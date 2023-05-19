Friday, May 19, 2023
Disadvantages of alcohol | An estimated 15 percent of Finnish women drink alcohol during pregnancy – what does that mean for the child’s health?

May 19, 2023
Alcohol use during pregnancy can disrupt the development of the unborn child in many ways: slows down growth, hinders the development of the nervous system and leads to organ malformations.

Some of the symptoms of FASD syndrome (fetal alcohol spectrum disorders) caused by alcohol exposure during pregnancy may appear immediately at birth. Alcohol can also cause learning and behavioral disorders that only become apparent years later.

