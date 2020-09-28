WORLD: Ms. Schlauersbach, are sheet music an outdated educational tool?

Andrea Schlauersbach: If, as a teacher, I want to make comparisons between children, grades naturally help. But I have to be clear about what they actually mean. Notes are snapshots. Above all, they show how well students can reproduce what they have learned under stress and how clearly they can think in this exam situation.

WORLD: The pressure of grades can also come from the teacher or the child himself. What can I do as a parent?