María Corina Machado is one of the leaders of the opposition to the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

María Corina Machado, candidate in the primaries to define the name of the Venezuelan opposition that will contest the 2024 presidential elections and who was disqualified from holding public office by the Comptroller General of Venezuela under accusations of “irregularities”, denounced this Friday (4 ) that the governor of the state of Trujillo (central region of the country), Chavez Gerardo Márquez, would have ordered militants to carry out an attack against her.

In a video that circulated on social media, Márquez is heard urging a group of people to remove Machado “with a pain in the ass” from the state he governs.

“He said that and it was an instruction that is being repeated in various parts of the country and in all the places I am going to visit”, stated Machado.

Machado even issued an additional warning, indicating that the Chavista regime was planning to use women to promote political violence in the country.

“This deserves the repudiation of all Venezuelans. These threats and attacks are far from intimidating. On the contrary, they give us more strength. I ask all Venezuelans to unite more than ever,” he said.

Machado’s claims gained even more support after the release of a video in which Márquez urges residents of the city of Pampanito, located in Trujillo, not to give “space to those who ask for sanctions” against Venezuela, suggesting a climate of hostility against opponents .

Machado also gave worrying information about his recent trips, pointing to roadblocks, attempts at violence and visits by Chavista leaders who urge the population to block the passage of political opponents of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

In addition, a headquarters of his party, Vente Venezuela (VV), located in the state of Apure (eastern Venezuela), was the target of vandalism, with the infrastructure suffering significant damage.