The new Renault Kangoo it is transformed directly in the factory to be suitable for transportation of disabled people. The range for the Transport of Persons with Reduced Mobility (TPMR) is developed on the basis of the fourth generation of the vehicle multispace.

Renault Tech offers an exclusive on the new Kangoo TPMR a sliding access ramp positioned at the level of the underbody.

Renault Kangoo TPMR for disabled transport, characteristics

The rappa ofsliding access is the exclusive and one of the most important feature of the new Kangoo TPMR for the transport of the disabled. This innovation allows the wheelchair user to have a free environment from every element of visible obstruction and of reduce ambient noise caused by the vibrations of the ramp stored in the passenger compartment.

The passenger in wheelchair can also count on an optimal level of safety, thanks to the fixing systems BraunAbility that allow you to lock the positioning of the wheelchair in the vehicle.

Sliding access ramp positioned under the underbody of the Kangoo TPMR

To increase comfort, Renault Tech proposes a horizontal platform, non-slip and washable, less inclined (passing from 7 ° to 4 °) to allow the wheelchair user to have good visibility of the road, reduce “motion sickness” and be closer to other passengers, thus making the vehicle convivial.

Access ramp for wheelchair users in Renault Kangoo cars

The innovative system of the underbody access ramp allows to considerably reduce the environmental noise caused by vibration of the ramp itself and to improve the acoustic comfort on board the vehicle.

The sliding access ramp reduces vibrations in the passenger compartment

The optimization of the space available in the passenger compartment thanks to three individual rear seats developed by Renault Tech to replace the original bench.

Space optimized for the transport of disabled people in wheelchairs

You can now have various seat configurations and to modulate the number of passengers in the same vehicle: 3 individual seats + 1 wheelchair, 4 individual seats + 1 wheelchair or 5 individual seats without a wheelchair.

Renault Kangoo when it arrives, engines

New Kangoo TPMR is available to order starting from July 2021, in France and in Europe, with motorization gasoline from 100 and 130 hp, with manual or automatic transmission. It is produced in France in Renault Tech plant in Heudebouville in Normandy.

The Renault factory where the Kangoo is born

Photo Renault Kangoo TPMR transport for the disabled

