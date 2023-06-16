Disabled sports | The Paralympic Committee lays off its staff for three weeks

The organization says it will save around 100,000 euros with layoffs.

Finland The Paralympic Committee balances its finances and lays off its staff for three weeks as a result of the change negotiations that started in May.

The Paralympic Committee says in its announcement that they will save around 100,000 euros through layoffs. The layoffs will be implemented in stages during the rest of the year. The decision does not apply to temporary workers.

The financial situation of the Paralympic Committee has been difficult, as its state aid application was late last year. As a result of human error, the organization did not receive a state grant of around two million euros for 2023.

The Paralympic Committee says that it secured its operations with various projects and with the support of partners, foundations and individuals.