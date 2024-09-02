TCC fined a disabled person 17 thousand hryvnia for not confirming his disability

The Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC, the Ukrainian equivalent of military registration and enlistment offices) fined a disabled person 17 thousand hryvnias for not confirming his disability. This was reported by the publication “Strana.ua” in its Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, the reason for the fine was that the Ukrainian citizen “failed to notify the authorities where he is registered for military service within 7 days that on June 5, 2024, the Medical and Social Expertise Commission assigned him a third disability group.” The man went to court demanding that the fine be cancelled. However, it is not specified in which region this happened.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Solomiya Bobrovska stated that TCC employees who violate the law are practically not held accountable.