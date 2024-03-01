“We express full agreement with the regulatory plan which tends to encourage the dignity and autonomy of people with disabilities, helping to define that plan for preventing the fragility of the population. However, it is necessary to invest in an approach that looks at new social and health systems that rethink the role of the nursing profession”. Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of Fnopi, the National Federation of Nursing Professions Associations, said this during the hearing in the Social Affairs Commission of the Senate, as part of the discussion of the draft legislative decree 'Definition of the condition of disability'.

Specifically, Fnopi believes that “digital health is an opportunity to protect the country's health, to which the nursing professions can make an important contribution. However, digitalisation for disabled people could represent an element of further inequality, linked to difficulties in use – explained Mangiacavalli – In this very sense, the role of the family and community nurse can be that of facilitator of digital processes. We have long supported the recognition of this strategic figure with respect to the new care needs of an increasingly elderly and made up of people with chronic and degenerative pathologies”.

“Therefore – concluded the Fnopi president – we must promote full socio-health integration through the action of the various health and social professionals involved in taking charge and drafting the life plan of the person with fragility and disability. The answer can and must be interprofessional synergy”.