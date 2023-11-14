According to journalist Dmitry Kosenko, who himself had to draw up documents for disability, this concept includes an extensive list of diseases with different symptoms, severity and consequences for the body.

The severity of the disease is divided into three groups: from the third (the mildest) to the first (the most severe). A separate group consists of disabled children. For some diseases there is the concept of permanent disability, and some have to confirm their status every 1–2 years.

Disability can be caused by both myocardial infarction and ulcerative colitis of the intestine – there are a great many diseases. To find out whether you can apply for disability, you need to first contact a therapist at a state clinic at your place of residence, and then a specialized specialist. As a rule, those who cannot care for themselves, move independently, control their behavior, work or study, count on disability.

Next, doctors prescribe a bunch of tests. These include blood tests, urine tests, ECG tests, checking intraocular pressure, examinations by a surgeon, rheumatologist and other specialists. Profile studies aimed at identifying specific diseases are also needed. It is better to undergo all these procedures in public clinics, and this, as you know, takes a lot of time. According to Kosenko, the process took him almost six months.

When all the tests and studies are ready, you can receive a referral to a medical and social examination (MSE), which makes the final decision. If you are refused to issue such a document, then this decision can be appealed to Roszdravnadzor or the court.

You can visit ITU in person, or the decision will be made without you. In fact, this is a division of the Ministry of Labor in which doctors work. Their task is to study the documents provided and analyze data about your health. They accept documents and compare them with the classification of disease severity.

Next, you will be invited for a certificate or informed of a refusal. The latter can be appealed to a higher ITU bureau (main bureau of the region, federal bureau) or in a district (city) court.

Among benefits that disabled people receive from the state– a disability pension, a discount on medicines, a discount on utilities, free spa treatment and a disabled person’s sign on a car with the right to park in the appropriate place.

The size of the social pension (for those without experience) varies from 6,080 rubles for disabled people of the 3rd group to 14,300 rubles for disabled people of the 1st group. If a person continues to work, then payments range from 13,000 to 31,000 rubles, respectively.

