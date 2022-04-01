Last night March 31, the actress on stage with “If I can’t dance … it’s not my revolution”, was the protagonist of an appeal not to leave families alone

Genoa – The families of Genoese children and young people have tried by all means to make themselves heard by the Region and by governor Toti who is also councilor for health. But, obviously, to no avail. Thus, the parents found an ally in the theater: the actress Lella Costa.

Lella Costa, last night March 31 staged at the Genoese Politeama with “If I can’t dance … it’s not my revolution “, was the protagonist of a small unscheduled program, at the end of the show, of an appeal not to leave these families alone: ​​”In the room there is a father who told me about many children waiting for treatment: I am our present, our future. We must believe and invest in our future “.

That dad is Marco Macrì, the Genoese firefighter and parent of a disabled child who in October had organized a demonstration in Piazza De Ferrari, under the headquarters of the Region, to protest against the endless waiting lists for rehabilitation therapies. And from there he never stopped.

So much so that in these hours he is organizing a meeting for theMonday 11 April with all the candidates for mayor. Lella Costa’s appeal caught him off guard and he failed to pull the cell phone out of your pocket to take it back. A little bad. The actress who recorded in the dressing room thought about it again a short video. Macrì himself, a few hours later, sent it to the ‘Dire’ agency and spread it on social media.

“I know that there are many appeals and there are always a lot of emergencies- says the actress- but, I think there are something which should be the priority for everyone and everyone, in every situation. And it is the health, the care, the future of all our children. There are children who I’m waiting for a long time to be able to have rehabilitation therapies for various pathologies. As they really are our future and our present, not dealing with it and not doing something for them is unforgivable. So, I invite you wholeheartedly to think about it, put it on a little piece of heart and do something all together “.