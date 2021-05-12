Children with disabilities will be given the right to priority care in medical institutions. As Izvestia found out, such a bill was developed in the State Duma, it will be introduced on May 12. Today, adult citizens with disabilities have the right to priority services, but these norms are not regulated with regard to children. Although there are examples of refusal of such medical care.

“As a rule, an urgent need to visit a doctor arises for parents with disabled children in case of need for medicines, an urgent examination, an urgent recommendation from a doctor,” says the text of the explanatory note to the bill.

As the author of the bill told Izvestia, the deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science Maxim Zaitsev was the reason for the development of the document was precisely the complaints of citizens.

“Voters have applied to us in several regions. After that, we began to study this issue and found a gap in the legislation. Children with disabilities often receive refusals in polyclinics and other medical institutions, so we decided to develop these amendments, ”he told Izvestia.

According to the Pension Fund of Russia, there are 11.7 million people with disabilities in Russia. 5.6% of them are children: 402 thousand – boys, 298 thousand – girls.

Achieve priority: children with disabilities will receive medical care out of turn