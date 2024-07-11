The case of the 14-year-old disabled girl who risked being excluded from the Coldplay concert on July 16 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome has ended with a positive outcome. After the complaint by Codacons, in fact, as Adnkronos has learned, Live Nation has taken action and found a solution to the problem.

The organizer of Cold Play offered the mother a disabled parking pass and two seats in the Tevere stand to allow them both to attend the event.

A victory

“Codacons, while expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the affair, must however deny Live Nation and The Base, organizers of the event, who in the last few hours have spread incorrect information to the press, stating that they were not informed of the problem,” explains the consumers’ association.

Codacons’ Wrath

“It is completely false that the concert organizers were unaware of the case – says Codacons – In fact, on July 2, 2024, the girl’s mother sent a formal communication via email to Live Nation (a company that merged with Ticketmaster in 2010) where she requested a change of seats as her daughter needed to move around in a wheelchair. Live Nation responded to this email with a message informing them that, for requests reserved for disabled people and related to the Coldplay concert in Rome, the available seats were ‘finished’”.