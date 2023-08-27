Disabled child slides down stairs in Kazan court due to lack of ramps

In Kazan, a 14-year-old child with cerebral palsy had to slide down the stairs in the courthouse due to the lack of ramps and assistance. Video published in his Telegram channel, the local portal 116.ru.

The mother of a teenager, Kirill, is suing the city authorities, as the child is not given housing. All four meetings were held on the third floor of the Vakhitovsky District Court – the court refused to move the hearings to the first floor. The call button for help did not work, and the mother had to climb the stairs with a disabled child in her arms. It turned out to be too hard for her to go down with him, and Kirill had to do it on his own.

“Even the peasants, the prosecutors stood and waited for Kirill to slide down. They stood as if they couldn’t see us. We are people who do not exist, ”said the woman. The boy lives with a large family. The mother alone brings up two sons with disabilities – 14-year-old Kirill and 11-year-old Yaroslav, as well as 9-year-old Victoria. The family has to share the apartment with other relatives.

Edition “Rise” talked with Irina Volynets, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Tatarstan, she called the incident “flagrant inhumanity” and demanded that those responsible be punished. “This attitude is unacceptable. In addition, it could be traumatic, and for the psyche this is a humiliation. I took control of this situation, appeals to the prosecutor’s office will be written, ”said the children’s ombudsman.