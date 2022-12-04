His name is Francesco and he is a student of the Antonio Gramsci Professional Institute for Food and Wine and Hotel Hospitality in Monserrato, a town on the outskirts of Cagliari. A 19-year-old boy with a disability. Francesco gets on well with classmates and teachers, and gladly goes to school with his wheelchair. He is followed in class by teachers, a support teacher and an educator. A school worker helps him when he needs to go to the bathroom. When it’s missing, however, you have a problem.

Like last Friday. Francesco had to go to the bathroom, but no one could help him, because the school assistant wasn’t there. His mother, who rushed to school, found him exhausted and nervous, as told by Repubblica. Only with her intervention was it possible to accompany Francesco to the bathroom. “My son couldn’t take it anymore, physically and psychologically because he was also stressed by the situation,” said his mother. The woman then called the police.

Francesco’s comrades are all on his side, and are even ready to go on strike to find a solution to the problem. So they launched a petition that has already garnered over a thousand signatures. “Not only did he have to wait for his mother to arrive – reads the petition – to be taken to the bathroom, but he was forced to leave the institution in tears because no one could take care of him. Due to this shameful situation, the following days he was forced to stay at home. Francesco’s attendance cannot depend on a single person, he is a student like us and should not be treated differently ”.

“My son – the mother explains to ANSA – was only able to go back to school when we were sure that the school assistant was present. I didn’t want to deprive Francis of this right which is also a pleasure for him. But every day I am afraid that my son may have problems”. “Francesco is 19 years old and as a human being he has the right to be respected and he doesn’t deserve to cry once again because no one takes care of his primary needs. I had to ask the carabinieri for help again who were already aware of the situation given the countless times I had already called them and the previous complaints. Now, thanks to the courage and solidarity of the boys, I thought it right to let everyone know this story so that a remedy can be made for him and for those who want to attend the institute”, explains the woman in a statement.