Where does a person go and not take their smart cell phone with them? The truth is that these small mobile devices have become so indispensable for millions of people that they cannot leave them far away for even a few minutes.

However, as useful as the smartphonetheir popularity has also been taken advantage of by delinquents who have managed to steal personal and financial information from hundreds of thousands of people.

Under the previous understanding, we warn you about a function integrated into your cell phone with Android operating system that will be better than always keep it deactivated if you do not want your financial information to be compromised.

Although it is true that almost all of us are aware of the importance of maintaining disabled GPS and bluetooth when they are not being used, there is another tool on smartphones with the Google Play Store that should also remain this way.

Thus, according to the warnings of experts in cybersecurityit is crucial keep third-party app access to your data disabledsince the companies behind these apps may have access to your information and, with it, be a latent threat to your privacy.

To find out whether or not you have third-party application access to the data of your mobile device enabled, just go to the “Security” option in your Google account. Once there, in the “Third-party applications with account access” section, you must select “Manage third-party access” and choose the app or services you want to review.

The biggest danger in this is that some infected applications, created by cyber criminals, can take advantage of the access to collect and use your data, which they could use for different malicious purposes.

With all this, it should be clear how important it is to verify the third-party apps that have access to your information, and, with this, proceed to deactivate those that are suspicious or that are simply not necessary, since in this way you will be preventing them from your data is stolen without you realizing it.