Disability services Valvira: Deficiencies have been found in the housing services of Validia, which is owned by the Association of the Disabled

Health care authorities launched a major operation a year ago due to complaints and grievances.

Healthcare The supervisory authority Valvira has found shortcomings in the operations of Validia Housing, which is owned by the Association of the Disabled.

Valvira and the regional government agencies launched a major operation last autumn, in which they took control of the whole of Validia due to several complaints and reports of maladministration.

Chief Inspector of Valvira Sari Vuorilampi said To HS a year ago in the fallthat Valvira received notifications from several different parties about different housing units, which gave reason to suspect that customer or patient safety had been endangered.

As a result of the notifications, Valvira, together with the regional government agencies, launched a comprehensive inspection operation covering the entire Validia Housing, in which Valvira led several unannounced inspection visits to Validia Housing.

The inspection visits have been carried out by either the city, the regional government agency or Valvira. As reports of maladministration came from all over Finland, the investigation has been conducted by Valvira.

Valvira has now issued an order to Validia under the Act on Private Social Services to eliminate the shortcomings and shortcomings identified in its operations.

Validia must rectify the deficiencies and deficiencies by the end of January 2021 and report them in detail to Valvira by 31 March 2021.

According to the reports received by Valvira, Validia has already taken corrective measures to, among other things, develop self-monitoring and make medication safety more customer- and patient-safe.

“However, given the severity and extent of the deficiencies, the adequacy of the corrective measures and the permanence of their effects cannot yet be reliably assessed,” Valvira’s press release states.