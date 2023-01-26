Disability Services Act | The Disability Services Act is moving forward in parliament

The Social Security Committee proposes several changes to the law, writes Sdp’s Ilmari Nurminen on Twitter.

25.1. 11:32 | Updated 18:43

Disability Services Act is progressing in parliament. The Social and Health Committee finished its report today, which will proceed next to be evaluated by the Constitutional Law Committee.

Member of the Health and Safety Committee Ilmari Nurminen (sd) writes on Twitter that the committee made several changes to the presentation.

Nurminen wrote that the status of people with intellectual disabilities in the new legislation will be secured by strengthening the minimum number of hours of special inclusion support.

The number of hours will initially be increased to 20 hours from the beginning of 2025, and from 2026 the number of hours will be increased to 30 hours per month.

In addition, according to Nurminen, the committee proposes that children’s morning and afternoon activities be made free of charge. In addition, the maximum amount of the customer fee for living outside the home would be significantly reduced, writes Nurminen.

According to Nurminen, the committee also removed the age limit, meaning that people over 65 are not limited to the services provided by the Disability Services Act. The Constitutional Law Committee had also demanded its removal.

Constitution Committee has already dealt with the law once. It found several points in the law that need to be corrected, which the Social Security Committee has now corrected.

According to the committee, the original proposal was written so vaguely that, for example, the services offered and who is entitled to them are not clearly stated.

In addition, the Constitutional Law Committee demanded that the treatment of patients with respiratory paralysis should continue to be free of charge, contrary to what is proposed in the government’s proposal.

Correction 26.1. at 6:22 p.m.: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, the minimum number of hours of special inclusion support will be increased to 30 hours per month, not per week.