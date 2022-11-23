“Research on neuromuscular diseases today is not only concentrated on pharmacological therapies, but is also aimed at technology, because this makes it possible to improve management, to provide greater autonomy, to favor the inclusion of people and to optimize the results of the pharmacological therapy”. This was stated by Valeria Sansone, clinical and scientific director of the NeMO Clinical Center in Milan and full professor at the University of Milan, on the sidelines of the presentation in Rome of the project ‘We live in new spaces of freedom’.