“The project stems from the need expressed by the neuromuscular patients of the NeMO clinical centers gathered by the clinicians and researchers of NeMO and NeMO Lab. Based on this need, we have developed a space and a planning that could provide a technological response up to these needs. We then created a research and a survey to measure the objectives and needs and develop an answer that was increasingly structured and technologically advanced. This is where the Forward Paper was born, which summarizes the results of joint team work”. This was explained by Stefano Regondi, general manager of the NeMO Clinical Centers and NeMO Lab, on the sidelines of the presentation in Rome of the project ‘Let’s live in new spaces of freedom’.