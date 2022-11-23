“I believe that compared to the UN Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which remains a beacon, we still have some way to go. A clear path has certainly been traced and for us it is a guide, because everything we do and reflect on from the point of view of associations, institutions and the ministry, I ask that it have the UN convention as its starting logic”. the Minister for Disabilities, Alessandra Locatellispeaking at the NeMo-Biogen event ‘Living in new spaces of freedom’, underway in Rome.

“However, there are discrepancies in the territories with respect to the advancement of regulations – adds the minister – probably also with respect to the advancement of technologies. I would like us to start thinking together about how to level these territorial, cultural or institutional differences in the approach to financing and facilitating the provision of services, technologies and aids to eliminate the problems that a person with a disability or a neuromuscular disease encountered in daily life, especially in the domestic environment”.

For the future “in addition to having the UN convention as a beacon – underlines Locatelli – and the enabling law which could put a point of collapse on the territories in the implementation of what the framework law provides, we must also think of a law that brings together all these fragmentations concerning the world of disability. By updating, for example, those passages which also concern the nomenclator of prostheses and aids from a national point of view, while at a regional level it is essential to imagine services and aids in more innovative terms. For Locatelli, in fact, “we need to focus on and invest in cutting-edge technologies by imagining national, regional and local institutions that understand what it means for people with disabilities or frailties, for their families but also for the autonomous and independent dimension of life, to be able take advantage of these services,” he concludes.