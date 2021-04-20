D.he financial security in the event of occupational disability, I’m not telling you anything new, is a tricky business. On the one hand, it makes sense to cover this risk, but on the other hand, taking out an occupational disability pension is only half the battle, as you will soon see. At the center of today’s case is a 32 year old lawyer. He works in a large law firm, is single in steady hands, and neither situation is set in stone. The man wants children and he wants his own law firm. The gross monthly salary is 6,000 euros. That leaves around 3600 euros after deducting social security contributions and taxes.

In my opinion, these are good prerequisites for turning dreams into reality over time, but the devil is a squirrel. There are no guarantees, neither for the workplace nor for health, so it is obvious to mitigate the two risks with the help of insurance. The monthly unemployment benefit is around 2000 euros and is usually paid for one year. The payment of the state pension in the event of reduced earning capacity requires that you have been insured for at least five years and have paid at least 36 compulsory contributions to the pension fund during this time. The two conditions are not met in the present case, so that the conclusion of a pension for occupational disability is worth considering.