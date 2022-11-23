“The ‘Let’s live in new spaces of freedom’ project is a further tool available to people suffering from neuromuscular diseases to improve the quality of life within the home. Through scientific and technological research it is possible to create those spaces of autonomy that improve the way of dealing with this type of disease. Technology is the tool that creates conditions for an independent life and, above all, it can make the limits that unfortunately very often these people find themselves less evident”. This was stated by the president of the NeMO Clinical Centers, Alberto Fontana, on the sidelines of the presentation in Rome of the project ‘Let’s live in new spaces of freedom’.