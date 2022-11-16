Standing by the side of people with ALS, so that no one is left behind: this is the objective underlying the collaboration between the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (AISLA) and the National Amateur League (Lnd), a collaboration that is renewed in view of the Day International Conference of Persons with Disabilities, which is celebrated every year on 3 December. With a view to ‘to care not to cure’, the initiative to support ALS patients – promoted by NeMo Lab, a technological center of excellence for research and innovation on neuromuscular diseases – stems from the need to overturn the paradigm in which fragility becomes an asset to be respected and valued.

Promoting the values ​​of loyalty, respect for the rules and solidarity and social inclusion – reads a note – are the founding values ​​that animate what is undoubtedly the largest amateur sports family in Europe, the National Amateur League, the component more numerous than the football organization of the Italian Football Federation. “We are pleased to renew, through football and its popularity, a testimony of civil and social commitment – declares Giancarlo Abete, president of the Lnd – Through sport and football, one can contribute to the promotion of man, reaffirming the dignity and respect for the person. For this reason we are convinced to participate in this Aisla initiative which allows us to express a feeling of closeness to people affected by ALS”.

The platform for a new service that will be announced on December 2 is ready; technicians, researchers and occupational therapists are finalizing the final details to put the service online from 3 December. “The confirmation of the collaboration with the Lnd represents not only concrete help for us, but fills us with trust and hope – says Fulvia Massimelli, president of Aisla – International Disability Day, in fact, must remind us of the importance of valuing every single individual and to break down the barriers that limit essential rights. It is the duty of all of us, of society as a whole, to commit ourselves to the full inclusion and participation of all citizens, regardless of their abilities and disabilities. And this is the commitment of the NLD is very important”.

The 2030 Agenda for sustainable development – recalls the note – declares that we must not “leave anyone behind”. And if the fundamental fields of comparison remain those of school, work, assistance and health, the real challenge is to change the logic, making fragility become a substantive and an opportunity. In reality, however, people with disabilities often end up disconnected, living in isolation and facing discrimination.

The message of Lnd and Aisla, therefore, is that in the life of each of us it is possible to transform suffering into generative energy.