According to a study, in the last year one in five families has had difficulty buying food, one in three has had difficulty with medical expenses, but one in six families does not receive support from institutions. The process of implementing decrees on civil disability review and individual life project has begun

Having access to health, education, work, transport, moving without obstacles, participating in social life, having a life as autonomous and independent as possible, like other citizens. I am rights of people with disabilities who still come too often disregarded also in our country, although the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (since 2009 law of the State in Italy) establishes the right of every person, regardless of its operating profile, to live in various life contexts in conditions of equal opportunities with othersreceiving i right supports and supports.

The opportunity to shine a spotlight on the too many barriers, including cultural ones, that do not allow those with disabilities one full inclusion in society the international day of people with disabilities, which occurs on 3 December, proclaimed by the UN assembly in 1992. The theme chosen this year United in action to protect and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by people with disabilities. First and foremost: leave no one behind.

People with disabilities in the world and in Italy According to the World Health Organization (WHO) they are approximately one billion 300 thousand people with disabilities16 percent of the global population.

AND in Italy? According to Istat data, in 2021 they were over 3 million people with serious limitations in the activities usually carried out



that is unable to carry out daily activities such as, for example, wash and dress yourself, go shopping, prepare meals, take medicines. They have a’middle age Of 67.3 years; in many cases seethey work alone, without the support of services dedicated, therefore families must make up for the shortcomings of national and local institutions.

About nine million 800 thousandthen, according to Istat data, it is the compatriots who have minor limitations (

average age: 61.2 years).

Poor families due to disability: more social and health assistance According to a study on the link between the condition of disability and economic and cultural impoverishment, conducted by CBM Italia (a humanitarian organization involved in the treatment and prevention of blindness in the world) with the Zancan Foundation, if within the family unit there is a person with a disability , almost 9 cases out of 10 you get at the end of the month with difficulty;

almost one in three families

he had no money in the last year for medical expenses

(visits and medicines);



The 62 percent of the interviewees Not



able to to face one unexpected expense of 500 euros; one in five families

has had

difficulty buying the food necessary to support the family; more than four out of ten families they have outstanding bills to pay.

It also happens, according to the study, that one in six families does not receive no support from institutions. A family out of four, moreover, cannot count on an informal network made up of friends, non-cohabiting relatives or volunteers. Yet among the help requestedin 9 cases out of 10 they are not economic contributions but services aimed at both people with disabilities and family members, able to promote humanized interventions for a global take charge, in particular it is crequesting greater social and health assistance (39%) and social (37%). See also Bms, myelodysplasia therapy frees 48% of patients from transfusions for 8 weeks

The message of the day: United to leave no one behind

Halfway towards the 2030 Agenda, people with disabilities they continue to face systemic discrimination and barriers that limit their inclusion significant in all areas of society– recalls the secretary general of the United Nations Antnio Guterres, on the occasion of the world day -. One truly sustainable development for people with disabilities requires aAttention particular to their needs and rights — Guterres underlines -. It means ensuring that people with disabilities are present at every decision-making tablein line with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Life with obstacles It also happens in Italy that people with disabilities too often have to face physical and sensory barriers present almost everywhere, from schools to public transport; but also to deal with prejudice and discrimination in the world of work (they are considered “less productive”) despite a law which, in theory, should favor their inclusion (n. 68/99), in addition to the obstacles that are encountered in many cases if one decides, for example, to go to a restaurant, concerts, cinema, museums or to practice a sport. Not to mention the language that discriminateswith terms still used today such as disabledhandicappedinvalidinstead of the correct definition indicated by the UN Convention, that is

people

with disabled





Intellectual disability, the stigma is still strong The stigma affects those with an intellectual disability even more. Roberto Speziale, national president of Anffas, the national association of families of people with intellectual and/or relational disabilities, says: In recent years there have been many steps forward, especially at a cultural level, with regards to the self-representation and self-determination of people with disabled. Unfortunately, despite all the progress, it is still there need for a strong change in policiesin practices and services which concern citizens with intellectual disabilities and neurodevelopmental disorders so that the latter are truly put in a position to participate on an equal basis with all others



.

Deafblind community: Don’t lose sight of us





On the occasion of the day, the Fondazione Lega del Filo d’Oro onlus draws attention to the need to guarantee adequate responses to the specific needs of people who cannot see or hear. There are over 360 thousand people with deafblindness and multiple psychosensory impairments in Italy, often invisible and forced into isolation. Hence the request to the institutions to continue the process for the revision and full application of the Law 107/2010 (recognizes the deafblind like one unique and specific disability, ed). Don’t lose sight of us, learn to really look at us and listen to us – the appeal of Francesco Mercurio, president of the Committee of deafblind people of the Lega del Filo d’Oro -. We need to more interpreters that support us in daily activities, of greater technological aids

that facilitate our autonomy and someone who teaches us to use them, to live inclusive opportunities that allow us to feel like participants in the society in which we live



. Adds Daniele Orlandini, president of the League’s Family Committee: it is necessary to establish one network of services in the area that supports family members to guarantee essential educational and health services and support the social inclusion of our children



.

Enabling law on disability: what will change? In 2021, law no. came into force. 227/2021 Delegation to the Government regarding disability, in implementation of Mission 5 Inclusion and Cohesion of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The regulatory intervention responds to the need to give full implementation of the principles of the Convention

UN on the rights of people with disabilities, starting from the definition of condition of disability,

individual and of interaction with the environment. To give concrete implementation to the Enabling Law, the Legislative Decrees must be approved. “Heart” of the Reformation are the Decrees – presented on 3 November to the Council of Ministers and to be approved by June 2024 – which concern the simplification of investigations existing for the recognition ofcivil disabilityof thehandicap (Law 104) and of disability for work purposesin addition to the different multidimensional assessment of disability for the realization of the individual life projectpersonalized and participatory, in which supports can be identified and coordinated along the life path. See also Elections: "without nurses there is no health", Fnopi appeal to politics

Initiatives TO Milan The December 2 the Don Gnocchi Foundation organizes an event open to citizens, Confine. Paths and views”, to allow those who wish to delve deeper into some aspects of the daily life of those with disabilities and experiment with the new tools offered by technology to overcome some barriers, for example ordering a drink at the bar with augmented reality, visiting a photography exhibition, attend a theater performance.

TO Rome on December 5th at 4 pm, in the MediCinema room of the Gemelli Polyclinic the film “HAMLETO my brother” will be screened, in the presence of the director and screenwriter Francesco Giuffr (who also works with the Teatro Patologico of Rome) and the four actors with disabilities who are the protagonists of the film together with other famous actors such as Claudia Gerini, Vincenzo Salemme, Francesco Paolantoni, Margerita Buy and Nino Frassica. The special screening was born from a collaboration between MediCinema and the complex operational unit of Medical Genetics of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS, on the initiative of Professor Pietro Chiurazzi who, having worked for years with these realities and knowing the children, reported to MediCinema the project.

