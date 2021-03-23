Since 2015, the editorial staff of Les Observers de France 24 has been proposing a special to learn to detect and decipher all kinds of false information that exists on the Internet. On this occasion, the councils have emerged from an exchange with students from metropolitan France and overseas.

As every year, the editorial staff of The Observers of France 24 presents ‘Des-Informando’. A special episode on verifying information online, within the framework of the Press and Media Week at School, which takes place from March 22 to 26.

For this edition, made in collaboration with the Center for Media and Information Education (CLEMI), students from high schools in metropolitan France and overseas territories asked our journalists questions.

Chapter 1 : Find the clues. Was the video of a Covid-19 vaccine a montage? Is this article about the death of a Spanish woman after receiving the vaccine true? Faced with dubious posts on social media, clues can help detect false information.

: Find the clues. Was the video of a Covid-19 vaccine a montage? Is this article about the death of a Spanish woman after receiving the vaccine true? Faced with dubious posts on social media, clues can help detect false information. Episode 2 : Your phone is a toolbox. What behaviors should we adopt when there is a widely shared publication on social networks? Is it feasible in all cases to find the origin of information? Verifying content online is not always easy: you can contact the person who publishes it or try to find it in a search engine. You can also use tools on mobile phones to find the source of information.

: Your phone is a toolbox. What behaviors should we adopt when there is a widely shared publication on social networks? Is it feasible in all cases to find the origin of information? Verifying content online is not always easy: you can contact the person who publishes it or try to find it in a search engine. You can also use tools on mobile phones to find the source of information. Chapter 3 : False information and political manipulation. In 2020, the US presidential election was marked by a good number of rumors and false information. Former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about fraud cases led to the invasion of the Capitol by a group of his followers. But in politics, false data serve to discredit the adversary and take the form of mockery or joke. That is why we must always ask ourselves what are the intentions of the person who shares such information.

: False information and political manipulation. In 2020, the US presidential election was marked by a good number of rumors and false information. Former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about fraud cases led to the invasion of the Capitol by a group of his followers. But in politics, false data serve to discredit the adversary and take the form of mockery or joke. That is why we must always ask ourselves what are the intentions of the person who shares such information. Chapter 4: Check before sharing, everyone’s responsibility. How do journalists verify the information they receive? How long does it take? Although there are tools for specialized fact-checking media, sometimes it is impossible to verify everything that circulates on the Internet. This is why we all need to do our part and try to verify what is shared online.

Thanks to the students and teachers for participating in this program.

***

Des-Informando, a multilingual program in association with CLEMI

For its seventh edition, the program was prepared by the team Los Observadores de France 24 and presented by Erika Olavarria and Natalia Ruiz Giraldo in Spanish, Maëva Poulet and Alexandre Capron in French, Derek Thomson and Catherine Bennett in English, Djamel Belayachi and Fatma Ben Hamad in Arabic.

It was produced within the framework of the School Press and Media Week. This edition was held in association with CLEMI Center for Media and Information Education who coordinated the contacts between the Readaction of the Observers of France 24 and the high schools, to obtain the questions of the high school students in France.

The mission of this program, on the part of the France 24 Observers team, is to convey to them the advice to follow and reflections to be put into practice on social networks. At the same time, we answer students’ questions about how an international newsroom works.