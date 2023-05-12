Once again, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador agreed to do the dirty work migratory to USA at the expense of mexicans. Once again, she wanted to do it behind his back. Mexican townbut he could not achieve it because what he wanted to leave in the dark here, they made it public in Washington. Yesterday in the morning tried to give it the spin of sovereignty to what it agreed to do as of this Friday, when the Title 8a infamous decree of the President Joe Biden against migrantsand acknowledged that he would send the National Guard to the border with Guatemaladoing again the times of buffer state.

“We do not agree”, he cut Lopez Obrador to underpin the idea of ​​autonomous decision-making. “We made the decision… to help with everything so that there is no chaos and much less violence in the border”. The words are not true, nor are they his. “Chaos” I use it Biden on the eve to describe what the first days of the cancellation of the Title 42the policy of the former president donald trump to prevent the entry of migrants under the pretext of covid-19and the entry into force of the Title 8what does it mean deportations and criminal penalties to undocumented.

He certainly did not agree with Biden on the decision to send the National Guard to the suchiate during their conversation this week. The summary that she made the White House Regarding the issues discussed, it indicates that “towards the end (of the conversation) they discussed close and continuous coordination between the border authorities and strong police strengthening measures, in preparation” for the entry into force of Title 8. They did not go into details and they made commitments because they had been agreed a week before with a fourth-level official within the White House, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randallthe person in charge of territorial security in the National Security Council.

In a briefing with five officials from the State and Homeland Security departments at the US Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, one of the diplomats who spoke in a teleconference with reporters said that the two presidents had discussed the commitments that López Obrador had made with Sherwood-Randall, which includes agreeing to renew the initiative that Biden presented to him in January, so that he would receive 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans a month.

But what you haven’t said Lopez Obrador and even less explained, is what this means. The January commitment was framed in Title 42, where USA prevented the entry of nationals of those four countries, and within the provisions of the program “Stay in MexicoThey were waiting in Mexican territory for their documented entry to that nation to be processed. What López Obrador accepted is to continue it under Title 8, which seems similar to the previous one, but is completely different.

Title 8 does not put migrants on hold, like Title 42, but instead deports them and opens a file that prevents them from returning to apply for asylum to the United States in five years, and that, if they reoffend, they will be criminally prosecuted. In addition, behind the backs of the Mexicans, it sets a precedent, as it is the first time in the history of Mexico that deportees of non-Mexican nationalities are accepted.

López Obrador continued breaking milestones. He succumbed to Trump’s pressure in 2018 and for the first time established Mexican territory so that it was here, not in immigration stations in the United States, where migrants waited for the completion of their asylum procedures. Unlike Turkey, which signed a different agreement, the Safe Third Country, which for practical purposes was the same, Mexico did not receive funds from the US government to support its effort.

The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard He boasted the difference in agreements several times, but it was cheap rhetoric. It was free for Trump, and later for Biden, who continued with that policy, at the expense of Mexico, which modified its immigration and asylum policies to support them on a very sensitive and highly electoral issue in the United States.

Under Title 42, it sent 27,000 national guards to the border with Guatemala, materializing Washington’s old dream that the first line of police seeking to stop migration would be in Suchiate, not in the Bravo River. The recipe was applied again to López Obrador, although he did not want to say how many national guards he will now deploy to the border with Guatemala.

This decision falls within the context of another point that he discussed with Biden regarding “the urgency of effectively reducing the crowding of people on the northern border of Mexico.” Biden did not want there to be free passage of migrants with Mexico -as there was until April- and that they pile up on the southern border of the United States, generating probable situations of “chaos” as he said. Better, it was implied, that chaos and anarchy take place in Mexico.

López Obrador’s agreements with the White House do not benefit Mexicans or the country, which he has converted into a renewed backyard of the United States. The president was not fooled by Washington, and since January he has been listening to Biden’s concerns and haste to resolve a campaign promise -to end Title 42-, but to disguise a tightening of immigration policy -Title 8-, which also has electoral goals. What López Obrador did not do, which they are doing on the southern border of the United States at the local, state, and federal levels, was to prepare for these days of adjustment and tension. On the Mexican side, each city and each state will face the eventual problems of massive arrivals and tension, without the help of the federal government.

López Obrador does not care what happens with migration. Nor is he concerned about preventing a social conflict in the cities where migrants gather the most. He is interested in looking good with Biden and that there is reciprocity. A political barter that makes his phrase “love is paid with love” good.

