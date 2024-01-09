Frequent train travelers will not have noticed it: many trains, especially the well-known double-deckers, drive around full of black streaks. That is no coincidence, NS confirms. Due to staff shortages, trains are cleaned less often. The prolonged wet weather worsens the problem.
David Briem
Latest update:
06:27
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Dirty #trains #due #shortage #staff #39If #cleaned #weeks #increasingly #dirty39
Leave a Reply