The video has gone viral, Géiny Pájaro, multiple world champion, pushed her rival at the start of the C competitionNational Skating Championship, which took place over the weekend in Guarne, Antioquia.

In the video you can see how the Bolivarian attacks her rival María José Porto, in an act that has caused repudiation in Colombian sports.

Big problem

At the start of the test it is seen that Porto tries to make her way and touches Pájaro, but once they enter the first corner, the latter launches herself against her and sends her to the ground.

The athlete was treated by doctors and was immediately referred to the nearest hospital, where the doctors indicated that Porto suffered a fractured tailbone.

Pájaro defended herself and pointed out that Poto had intentionally pushed her in a previous round.

“I wouldn't want to repeat that moment. It does not represent me and it does not represent my sports career. On the first lap of the circuit I was stuck and in second position. I manage to win the test in the final stretch, But the athlete with number 142 intentionally pushes me towards the railing, despite the high speed.”Pájaro told @tubarconews.

And I add: “He didn't think and intentionally pushed me towards the railing. Thanks to my physical conditions I avoided the fall. Due to the adrenaline of the competition, I went out and complained to her, while another athlete told her that she was dirty at running, logically with the reckless acts she did.