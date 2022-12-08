In 2022, North Korea launched 75 missiles, one of them being the intercontinental that fell into the Sea of ​​​​Japan and would have the capacity to reach American territory. Not just any country has the means to sustain such a military escalation and it is surprising that, in the midst of an economic slowdown and sanctions from Europe and the United States, a large slice of the North Korean budget is left for this sector. Today, there is evidence that the source of so much investment is illicit.

A UN report revealed that between 2019 and 2020, Pyongyang stole more than $300 million (more than R$ 1.5 billion) in cryptocurrencies through computer attacks, to finance its nuclear and ballistic programs. “A first analysis of the vectors used for the attack and the means subsequently used to purchase illicit goods reveal strong ties with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” the document noted.

Soo Kim, a former CIA analyst and researcher at the think tank American Rand Corporation, calculates that each test of short-range missiles costs from US$ 2 to 3 million (R$ 10 to 15 million).

“The latest reports estimate that the shower of missiles fired in November must have cost between US$ 50 and 75 million (R$ 261 and 391 million). For a rich country it would be too much, imagine for an isolated, poor and sanctioned country”, observed Kim in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.

The White House estimates that the country funds about 30% of its weapons programs through cybercrime. “In recent years, especially since 2011 when Kim Jong-un took power, North Korea has developed very sophisticated hacking skills,” Nils Weisensee, director and cybersecurity expert at Korea Risk Group, also told Figaro. According to him, North Korean authorities are capable of stealing secret data from the areas of defense, aerospace and many other sensitive industries, in addition to having engineered astronomical cryptocurrency thefts.

An example of this was the invasion of the Ronin digital payment network used for the online game “Axie Infinity”, when around US$ 615 million (R$ 3.2 billion) in cryptocurrencies were stolen, as reported in April this year by the FBI.

“These cyberattacks offer North Korea a cheap way to make a lot of money,” said Edward Howell, a North Korea expert at the University of Oxford. by the State.

These agents would infiltrate foreign companies, with false identities, to access the system more easily The American company of cryptographic analysis Chainalysis calculates that in the first nine months of 2022 North Korea would have stolen about US$ 1 billion (R$ 5, 2 billion) in cryptocurrencies.

Experts point out that this group is the same that, in 2014, caused the first major scandal of its kind in the country, hacking Sony Pictures Entertainment, a subsidiary of Japan’s Sony, to take revenge on the film “The Interview”, a satire on Kim Jong -un.

Pyongyang is also suspected of having stolen about US$ 81 million (R$ 422 million) from the Central Bank of Bangladesh (BCB) in 2016. A year later, the group would have been responsible for spreading malware – a software developed to break into devices – WannaCry, which infected systems of hospitals, oil companies and banks in more than 150 countries.