The national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Morenolashes out furiously and “exposes the dirty laundry” of the former governors and former party leaders who tried to stop his almost lifelong permanence in the national leadership. In addition, he threatens to expel them in an extremely authoritarian and dictatorial manner.

He mentions the senator-elect Manlio Fabio Beltrones, telling him that there are PRI members involved in the murder of the former presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio, and he reminded the former governor of Sinaloa and former presidential candidate that during his campaign the Pemexgate scandal surfaced, in which billions of pesos were transferred through the oil union. He also mentions Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

He threatened to expel Francisco Labastida Ochoa, Dulce María Sauri and Pedro Joaquín Coldwell from the PRI, and he did not mention Beatriz Paredes, who also challenges him but lent herself to the simulation of the internal election of the candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, in the opposition alliance; he accuses the PRI deputy Aurelio Nuño of being a torturer of teachers and of embezzling money,

While they threaten to resort to the electoral courts to stop reelection until 2032 or 2036, Alejandro Moreno does not call them “a bunch of cynics, corrupt and shameless people who did so much damage to the PRI.” He says that those who criticize him, including the media, are playing into the government’s hands.

For the actions of “Alito” and because of its decades-long history of fraud and corruption, the PRI has long been the party most repudiated by voters. It is expected that the leaderships in Sinaloa break the silence soon.

Potpourri. Yesterday, at the morning conference, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, to provide protection to Arnoldo Valle and to resume dialogue between the State Government and officials of the UASafter a reporter questioned him about the shooting of the university spokesperson.

“The elections are over and it is time to calm down,” he said. AMLO.

Here in Sinaloa, Governor Rubén Rocha, also at the weekly press conference, immediately responded that he is open to dialogue, but without condoning corruption; that he will attend as soon as Luisa María Alcalde calls him, but that the UAS officials have to prove that they are innocent of the corruption cases they face in the criminal courts.

He also complained to AMLO’s press chief, Jesús Ramírez, saying: “the contras are sneaking in,” referring to the reporter who allegedly asked the questions on orders and showing evidence that she is paid by the UAS and that she belongs to the Sinaloa Party. In short, things remain as they were.

SETTINGS. Mayor Gerardo Vargas made the officials of Public Works, Ecology, Japama and Public Services and Health tremble, asking them for a diagnosis of their departments and asking them to step up their pace to close the administration strong. This is where the cuts could come from.

““Bunch of cynics, corrupt people and scoundrels.”

Alejandro Moreno

PRI leader