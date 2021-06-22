Few scenes better define a character. Dirty Harry stops eating his hot dog to thwart a robbery with lethal efficiency, oblivious to the innocent bystanders running for cover. Keep chewing while targeting a wounded black robber on the ground. “I know what you’re thinking. Have I fired five or six bullets? The truth is that with all this mess I too have lost count.

But considering that I wield a .44 Magnum, the best revolver in the world, capable of blowing your brains out, don’t you think you should feel lucky? Isn’t it true, bum? ».

Video.



Don’t you think you should feel lucky?



Fifty years ago, no one could have foreseen that Harry Callahan would eventually become a pop icon on T-shirts. The character that has most marked the reactionary and macho image of Clint Eastwood caused an extraordinary controversy in his time. Released on December 23, 1971 in the United States (it arrived in Spain in May 1972),

The film infuriated liberal sectors, who accused him of being a reactionary at a time when the country was abuzz with demands for civil rights. Its popular success was enormous, exploited in several sequels and countless imitations light years away from the brilliance of the original.

Director Don Siegel and Clint Eastwood had collaborated on a series of westerns, the latest of which, “The Seducer,” was a notorious commercial failure. ‘Dirty Harry’ would be

the first in a series of extremely violent thrillers, starring policemen convinced that the end justifies the means. Harry Callahan hunts down a sadistic killer, Scorpio (Andy Robinson), who spreads terror on the streets of San Francisco and takes inspiration from the real ‘Zodiac Killer’. Oblivious to the bureaucracy, a man of few words who support the action, Harry confronts the mayor of the city, his superiors and the judges, who accuse him of violating the constitutional rights of the detainee through his violent methods. But, in the end, he will be the only one who can take down the lunatic in a ruthless human hunt.

Siegel observes a fascist psychology from the same ambiguous perspective as “Invasion of the Body Thieves.” Some saw in the film a metaphor of Senator McCarthy’s ‘witch hunt’ and others a parable of the communist threat. The hero is so upright and upright that he feels above the law in order to restore order and justice.

There were those who saw in Dirty Harry a vigilante who materialized a fascist fantasy and who praised him for being an individualist who in the fight for his convictions stood up to the system.

“‘Dirty Harry’ has left a lot of critics in their panties”, observes Enrique Urbizu.

«It is a narrative prodigy, a clockwork mechanism that borders on perfection. A slap to liberal and hippy America in the middle of the third wave of feminism. The Bilbao director remembers that Don Siegel started out as an editor for Raoul Walsh and that he belongs to the “line of the non-nominated”: Parrish, Mulligan, Aldrich … “Harry Callahan is a son of a bitch with a badge, but he’s our son of a bitch. After him would come Charles Bronson, Chuck Norris and so many others. If you want to know the history of the United States in the 70s and 80s, you have to see these thrillers.

Clint Eastwood with director Don Siegel and actor Andy Robinson, who plays the psychopath Scorpio.

Eastwood always denied that the film made an apology for fascism. “It only presents a police officer immersed in a frustrating situation, but for that reason it is not a glorification of violence or justice outside the law,” he said. «It deals with a specific case that requires a specific solution. Harry is basically a positive character who fights on the right side. It is preferable to think that the public identifies with him than to do it with Scorpio, right? The thing about Harry is that he hates bureaucracy and is convinced that the law sometimes fails.

If that means being a fascist, then it is.

The iconic character in Eastwood’s career

had for a time the face of Frank Sinatra, that he saw his cinematic swan song on paper.

Paul Newman rejected it, citing political qualms. With the arrival of Siegel and Eastwood the action moved from Manhattan to San Francisco, the beloved city of the director of ‘Unforgiven’. Filming took place on location on a relatively low budget and with no delays. Director and protagonist agreed to show an enigmatic and sad hero, who has lost his wife because of a drunk driver. A loner who has his nemesis in a villain who looks like a bitter hippy.

«’Dirty Harry’ has left many critics in their panties. It is a narrative prodigy, a clockwork mechanism that borders on perfection »



“It may be morally questionable, but it retains a directing style that marked the detective genre”



Photography of

Bruce surtees and the soundtrack of

Lalo Schifrin contributed to the benefits of a film that connected with the spirit of a country battered by Vietnam and Watergate. Eastwood insisted on shooting stunts, like jumping from a bridge onto the roof of a moving bus. The ending, in which Harry ‘executes’ Scorpio and throws his badge in disgust, was the subject of discussion between actor and director: Eastwood argued that he did not play losers or losers; Siegel replied that the gesture meant that he rejected the bureaucracy of a system.

“Dirty Harry” premiered the same month that Richard Nixon announced his bid for re-election as president. Eastwood, a staunch defender of the Republicans, stopped being ‘The Man without a Name’ of Sergio Leone’s spaghetti-westerns and became an expeditious law enforcement officer in four sequels where his catchphrases – “make my day” – are already tinged with irony:

‘Harry the Strong’ (1973), ‘Harry the Executor’ (1976), ‘Sudden Impact’ (1983) and ‘The Black List’ (1988). “I prefer ‘Harry the Executor’ and from Don Siegel I prefer ‘The Great Scam'”, says director Koldo Serra, who during the pre-montage of ’70 binladens’ used the music of ‘Dirty Harry’ as a reference.

“It may be morally questionable, but it retains a directing style that marked the detective genre.”