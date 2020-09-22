Less than 40 days before the presidential election, Donald Trump will propose a candidate to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, as one of the nine life judges that make up the United States Supreme Court, the arbitrator of the Constitution who will have the last word in the litigation that may occur in voting and scrutiny, as happened in 2000, when it was the votes of the magistrates who gave the presidency to George W. Bush against Al Gore. This fact alone should induce the White House to abstain from such a decision and leave it in the hands of the incumbent president for the next term. Carrying it out would be perfectly legal, but highly debatable from a political point of view, illuminating a Supreme Court with a strong conservative majority far from the real political balances. Thanks to the electoral system, Trump entered the White House in 2016 with three million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton, and the 53 Republican senators, who must now ratify the appointment, have been elected with 13 million fewer votes than the 47 Democratic senators .

