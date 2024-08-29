Dirty Game – The Mysteries of Sport: Previews of the Second Episode (Replay)

This evening, Thursday 29 August 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Gioco biondo – I misteri dello sport will be broadcast, a talk show, documentary and investigative TV programme already broadcast from 16 February to 29 March 2024. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews

The program was born as a documentary and deals with the most mysterious cases in sports through exclusive interviews, unpublished documents, direct testimonies and narrative flashbacks, thus revealing the intimate and dark side of the various protagonists. The second episode broadcast tonight will discuss the stories of Ayrton Senna, Marco Pantani, Donato Bergamini and Filippo Raciti, with updates related to trial developments in recent months. Exclusive interviews, unpublished documents and materials, direct testimonies and various narrative flashbacks will reveal the intimate side of the various protagonists: they all have a dark side, which derives from their origins, from the impossibility of remaining normal in the face of global success, from life experiences that have made them deviate. The speakers, in the fabric of the story, will be people, witnesses who knew them in their extraordinary lives, authentic works of art, who had a tragic epilogue. In all the episodes the extraordinary participation of the CT of the Women’s National Volleyball Team Julio Velasco, fresh winner of the historic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. A character who has always lived sport, knows it deeply, knows how to understand those who practice it by deciphering their feelings. With him the criminologist Margherita Carlini and the psychologist Francesca Cenci will accompany the spectators into the folds of these stories.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Dirty Game – The Mysteries of Sport live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – August 29, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.