After months of wrangling, a police study is supposed to come – SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz announced the news.

But the supposed success throws the Social Democrats into problems: There is great criticism from the opposition and on the Internet.

Points of criticism are the assumed direction of the study and a possible horse-trading: Apparently the SPD wants to give in to the “state Trojan”.

Berlin – For months it had Horst Seehofer (CSU) against one Study on Racism in the Police fought. Now, surprisingly, the turning point came. But the outrage is great among various groups – opposition parties expressed criticism on Tuesday AfD to left. The latter voiced as well as the FDP a bad suspicion: The SPD had promised the Union the “state trojan” in a kind of horse-trading scheme – and not even one Racism Survey which deserves the name.

Police study: Seehofer gives in – but the result plunges the SPD into problems with the electorate

This was preceded by an announcement by the finance minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Even before Seehofer he had made the curriculum public in a podcast. “We’re still thinking about what to call them,” said the Vice Chancellor on Monday WDR.

Seehofer himself emphasized that he had not given in. There will be no study “directed against the police with allegations and allegations,” he said on Tuesday. Indeed, according to one internal paper the goal that Relationship between state and society and to analyze the changed social framework. “This also includes violence and hatred against police officers,” it said. In a separate paper, Seehofer also wants to have “Racism as a general social phenomenon” examined.

Horse-trading for Police Study? The SPD apparently makes concessions to the protection of the constitution

That Seehofer is now one in terms of studies Compromise with the SPD * may also have something to do with the fact that his ministry finally wants to move forward on some legislative proposals that have been blocked by the coalition partner. According to reports, the Union and the SPD are now also with the one that has been planned for a long time Amendment to the constitutional protection law came to an agreement. Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Federal Intelligence Service and the Military counterintelligence should become suspects Trojan on cell phone can play to messages and calls through apps like Whatsapp to be able to record.

SPD leader Saskia Esken – that in summer Home Office with the speech of “latent racism” with the German police – was satisfied. And careful in the choice of words. The study will show “whether there are structures in the daily work of the security authorities that favor the emergence of racist thought patterns,” she explained Stuttgart news. In addition, the citizens’ trust in the police will be strengthened, “which they rightly enjoy”. In the opposition there was, however, great amazement and anger.

Seehofer and the police study: Left accuses SPD of “dirty deal” – Liberals see civil rights at risk

Left Parliamentary Secretary Jan Korte described the two agreements on the police study and the secret service powers as a “dirty deal that is at the expense of the civil liberties”. Party Vice Martina Renner also criticized the study plans: “No scientific study is being carried out on racism in the police force. There will be documentation on the subjective experiences of police officers in their everyday work “, she tweeted – give it as a bonus “State Trojans” for the secret services.

Of the FDP domestic politician Benjamin Strasser complained that the SPD was buckling and nodding off “Seehofer’s surveillance fantasies”. “The Groko does not protect civil rights!” He judged. With the previous one Member of the Bundestag Jörg Tauss An ex-SPD man also criticized it bitterly. “Little by little into the surveillance state,” wrote Tauss in a tweet. On the short message service on Tuesday evening the Hashtag “#NieMehrSPD”. The Greens had recently been given a similar slogan – albeit for different reasons.

Of the Publicist Max Czollek saw in the study plans meanwhile a clear topic misconduct, as he also made clear on Twitter. First Press reactions the plans were surprisingly diverse. “The study that has now been announced is a farce for every person who has experienced racially motivated police violence in Germany,” she judged Aachen newspaper. “The SPD prevailed. She knows the majority of Germans behind her, “was the opinion Mitteldeutsche Zeitung from Halle an der Saale in their commentary.

The study we are calling for = how widespread is racism in the police force? The study we get = what experience of hatred and violence do police officers actually have? DO I ASK IF YOU WANT TO FUCK US ?!https://t.co/MdrJfCLaVl – max czollek (@rubenmcloop) October 20, 2020

The mood towards the study was also negative in the AfD. The reasoning of the right-wing populists, however, was different: They accused Seehofer of buckled in front of the SPD to be. For weeks the interior minister had assured that there would be no racism study, said Party leader Tino Chrupalla. "Now he gives in under pressure from Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz."