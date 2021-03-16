Donald Trump retired to Mar-a-Lago after his election defeat. Daughter-in-law Lara mediates the exclusive club and smuggles money into Trump’s pockets.

Palm Beach – The exclusive golf club Mar-a-Lago is probably not only used as a new main residence for ex-President Donald Trump after the lost presidential election. As the Huffington Post reports, Trump earns millions by renting the resort to an animal welfare organization. The decisive mediator is the daughter-in-law of the ex-president: Lara Trump. The 38-year-old wife of Eric Trump has close ties to the animal welfare organization “Big Dog Ranch Rescue”, which has been a frequent guest at Trump’s property for the past seven years.

As the Huffington Post writes, Lara Trump has been involved in the animal welfare organization since 2018. The “Big Dog Ranch Rescue” likes to choose Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-Lago golf club for its events. Donald Trump bought the historic building complex in 1985 and converted it into a private club. During his presidency, he spent so much time in the luxury complex that observers inside referred to Mar-a-Lago as the “Winter White House”.

Even before Donald Trump moved into the White House, “Big Dog Ranch Rescue” was a welcome guest in Trump’s extravagant retreat. The Huffington Post writes that the animal welfare organization has spent over $ 1.8 million on fundraisers in Mar-a-Lago in the past seven years. Money that goes into Trump’s pockets. According to the report, another $ 225,000 will follow this weekend alone.

Spicy Trump deal for Mar-a-Lago? Animal welfare organization is in close contact with the family

Although many companies severed ties to the Trump family after the January 6th storm on the Capitol, the Big Dog Ranch Rescue animal welfare organization remains closely linked to the ex-president’s family. President Lauren Simmons visited the White House in 2019, and Lara Trump has served on the board since 2018. After losing the presidential election, Simmons shared Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud on social media. Three days before a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed inside the Capitol, Simmons shared the post: “Either we take power back or we will never be free again. No more nice questions. “

Despite the obvious closeness to the ex-president, the animal welfare organization is apolitical. She rents the Trump property because of the “quality of service, the beauty of the facility and the excellent price [..]“, Quotes the Huffington Post Lauren Simmons, the organization’s president. She has found a strong ally in Lara Trump for her charity events in Mar-a-Lago. Much to the satisfaction of her father-in-law, for whom the animal welfare organization apparently flushes millions into the cash register. (jjf)