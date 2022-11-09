The series DiRT was canceled from Electronic Artsalthough it appears that DiRT Rally is destined to survive with a new name, EA Sports Rally: an internal company email would reveal it, so there is still no official announcement.

The news comes at the same time as that of the cancellation of Project CARS: after the acquisition of Codemasters, the publisher has decided to focus only on the strongest brands and to cut investments in relation to those deemed less brilliant.

In the case of DiRT we are faced with a franchise that produced its last episode at the end of 2020 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but obtaining only decent results: a fate that is indeed common to most racers.

For the moment it seems that the series GRID has not yet finished under the ax of Electronic Arts, but numbers in hand we imagine that even that is running the concrete risk of being canceled.