Geneva (AFP)

The return of veteran Swiss star Roger Federer (39 years) on clay courts for the first time in nearly two years was not successful, as he lost to Spain’s Pablo Endojar 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 on Tuesday in the Geneva Swiss tournament.

Federer was playing his first session on dirt fields, especially since June 7, 2019, when he fell in the semi-finals of the French Open at Roland Garros in front of Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard took advantage of the Swiss’s break in the first set to settle it in his favor, before Federer saluted him in the second to impose a decisive third group.

After Federer managed to break Endujar in the third game of the last set, he faded in an inexplicable way to make the Spaniard score 4-4, then break the Swiss serve in the ninth game on his way to settle the match in an hour and 54 minutes. Federer won one of his 20 Grand Slam titles “a record equal with Nadal” on dirt courts, when he was crowned French Open champion at Roland Garros in 2009.

The former world number one has only competed once in the last five editions of the French championship, and reached the semi-finals two years ago. The Swiss has not won a title on clay courts since the Istanbul Games in 2015, and his last crowning in a Master’s tournament on clay courts returns to the Madrid Games in 2012. In general, Federer returned two months ago to the stadiums and participated in the Qatar Open in Doha after an absence of 13 months after Two surgeries in the knee last year.

The Swiss went out of the quarter-finals in their second match in the tournament, and then decided to withdraw from the Dubai and Miami tournaments. Federer had announced his participation in Roland Garros and the Wimbledon tournament, which holds its record with 8 titles, and the tennis competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.