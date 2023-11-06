Online scammers are increasingly using foreign banks and payment service providers to run a fraudulent online store. Customers think they can buy a popular product for next to nothing, but never receive anything delivered. The number of criminal online shops is skyrocketing, despite additional checks by the police who are increasingly asking for fake sites to be taken offline.
Edwin van der Aa
