Following the good news that Dirt 5 is coming to Game Pass later this month, Dirt 5 announces new free content. Codemasters released a blog post revealing details for an upcoming patch for their flagship racing title. Along with rallycross and off-road buggies, Codemasters includes a host of locations from Italy to China. A big part of the game is the available vehicles, and it seems like the content update is adding multiple new cars.
Of the many vehicles in Dirt 5, the four new ones come as part of the Energy Content Pack. Two of them are pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra Pre-Runner. According to the post, both vehicles come with incredible power and can handle the most extreme conditions. On the sportier side, fans can look forward to the Alpine A110 Sports X and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
They compare the performance of Dirt 5 on Xbox Series X and PS5 after the last update
Dirt 5 announces new free content
The new content announced includes several things. On the one hand four new vehicles can be used in any mode on the next generation consoles. Plus 25 events coming to the game. Something else to come in this flood of content is Junkyard Playground update, a unique game mode where fans can create and share custom racing arenas. There are 20 elements for designing courses, and creators can upload their areas for others to find.
Electronic Arts welcomes Codemasters and their games
The Free update and Energy Content Pack coming to the game on February 22. The only real downside is that the four cars in the Energy Content Pack are not free for all players. Just for those who own the Amplified Edition and players who purchased the Year One update. With all the fact that Dirt 5 is announcing new free content now that it’s coming to Game Pass it’s a source of happiness for fans.
