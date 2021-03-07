If you like free games, surely you are interested in the announcement that at this moment they are Dirt 5 and NBA 2k21 available for free on Steam but for a limited time. PC gamers have Dirt 5 like NBA 2K21 to play all they want this weekend. And if you enjoy the test, you can buy both games at a discount, which is not small, because Steam seems to want you to buy them directly from their store.
Dirt 5 offers a new path for the series and runs through it brilliantly. It is surely the racing game you want to try on your PC to enjoy the physics and visual quality you expect. In the meantime, NBA 2K21 is the latest installment of this legendary saga. The PC version is the same as the last generation version. It’s certainly great news that Dirt 5 and NBA 2k21 are free on Steam.
As for Dirt 5, the main numbered titles have always been a bit more arcade-oriented, but this installment takes it to a whole different level and is fantastic because of this move. This is an incredibly accessible and varied racing game that takes you on a tour of various styles of racing in remote locations around the world. With each new generation of consoles comes anew generation of racing games and Dirt 5 is that game.
NBA 2K21 is an aperitivOr, and trying it can be a great opportunity to take a look at what it has to offer. However, it is a pity that it is not the next generation version, in which the game really shines for the changes implemented in terms of physics, mechanics and also game modes. It is certainly a good thing that they are Dirt 5 Y NBA 2k21 free on Steam for a limited time. Although both games are also available on Xbox thanks to the Xbox Game Pass.
