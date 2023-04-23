Home page politics

Salzburg’s Governor Wilfried Haslauer with his wife Christina. Can he celebrate again in the Salzburg election? © Rudi Gigler/Imago

Salzburg sets the political course again. A new state parliament will be elected in the festival city on Sunday (April 23). All information in the news ticker.

Salzburg – Coalitions are often associated with corresponding flags, see for example the Jamaica, Kenya or Germany coalition. After the last Salzburg election in 2018, however, the media and political observers had a hard time: Which flag combines the turquoise of the ÖVP with the pink of the Neos and the Greens? They don’t exist – and so they agreed on the somewhat strange term “Dirndl coalition”, true to the colors of Austrian women’s costumes.

Five years after the last election, the city of Mozart is once again about to vote. The signs have changed – not only because the conservative ÖVP is now back to the color black instead of the highlighter turquoise specified by ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Salzburg election: “Dirndl coalition” threatens to end – will the communists get into the state parliament?

In 2018, the ÖVP was still the clear winner of the election. However, the 37 percent of five years ago seems unlikely to be reached in 2023. Polls see the Austrian People’s Party at just over 30 percent. So she could make losses again after the crash in Lower Austria. The pollsters currently rank the right-wing populist FPÖ in second place, with 25 to 28 percent. The third major player in the party field are the Social Democrats. The SPÖ is around the 20 percent of 2018.

The Greens and the Neos – a liberal party comparable to the FDP – range between five and nine percent. The “Dirndl Coalition” is threatened with the end. The ÖVP may have to choose between a two-party alliance with SPÖ or FPÖ. The conservative camp seems divided on this question, at least the top personnel did not want to position themselves clearly in advance. Unlike the government partners: Neos and Greens rule out cooperation with the FPÖ.

The KPÖ, Austria’s Communist Party, is also above the five percent hurdle in a survey. It is still unclear whether she will make it into the state parliament. Political scientists criticize the polls published so far, only a third of which are clean. Nevertheless, the KPÖ has recently experienced a gain in popularity. The KPÖ politician Elke Kahr, for example, is the mayor of Austria’s second largest city, Graz.

Top candidates for the Salzburg election: ÖVP relies on experience, FPÖ and SPÖ on newcomers

The current governor – the office corresponds to the German Prime Minister – is Wilfried Haslauer. The ÖVP politician leads Salzburg largely without problems. His father was a governor, and now Haslauer is the top candidate for the fourth time. The SPÖ sends the 30 years younger David Egger into the race. The 36-year-old is politically relatively inexperienced. Another six years younger Marlene Svazek from the FPÖ. She is considered an exceptional political talent and was already Secretary General of the Right.

The Greens are taking part Martina Berthold on Salzburg experience. In the government she held the department of social affairs, culture and climate. Neos top candidate Andrea Klambauer was responsible for housing. Especially when it comes to affordable housing, the current cabinet was probably not able to set enough accents. Rising rents are one of the top issues in the election campaign. The communists send KPÖ state spokesmen Kay-Michael thanks, once a Green, into the race. All information about the Salzburg election can be found in this news ticker. (as)