Players Championship FinalsDirk van Duijvenbode has reached the third round of the Players Championship Finals without difficulty. Daryl Gurney was defeated 6-1 in the second round.
Van Duijvenbode is one of five Dutchmen still in the tournament. Jermaine Wattimena will play Ryan Joyce later in the day, Martijn Kleermaker will play Canada’s Matthew Campbell, Danny Noppert will meet James Wade and Michael van Gerwen will face the Scotsman Cameron Menzies.
The Players Championship Finals field consists of the top 64 darts players from the 30 Players Championship tournaments played this year. The tournament started with twelve Dutchmen, of whom Van Duijvenbode was the best performing Dutchman during the thirty tournaments and was seeded fourth.
Raymond van Barneveld
For Raymond van Barneveld, who was already eliminated yesterday, something depends on the Players Championship Finals. Barney is now the number 32 in the world (which means he can skip the first round at the World Cup). He will only lose that spot if one of the following players makes it to the finals at Players Championship Finals: Jermaine Wattimena, Ryan Joyce, Martijn Kleermaker, Andrew Gilding, Keane Barry. Or if one of the following players wins the tournament: Wattimena, Joyce, Tailor, Andrew Gilding, Keane Barry, Ritchie Edhouse, Jamie Hughes, Mike De Decker, Scott Williams.
Winners Players Championship Finals
2009: Phil Taylor
2010: Paul Nicholson
2011 (Feb): Phil Taylor
2011 (Dec): Kevin Painter
2012: Phil Taylor
2013: Michael van Gerwen
2014: Gary Anderson
2015: Michael van Gerwen
2016: Michael van Gerwen
2017: Michael van Gerwen
2018: Daryl Gurney
2019: Michael van Gerwen
2020: Michael van Gerwen
2021: Peter Wright
Saturday November 26 – Second round (from 1.45 pm)
Saturday November 26 – Third round (from 8 p.m.)
Sunday November 27 – Quarterfinals (from 1.45pm)
Sunday November 27 – Semifinals & Final (from 8pm)
