Players Championship FinalsDirk van Duijvenbode has reached the third round of the Players Championship Finals without difficulty. Daryl Gurney was defeated 6-1 in the second round.

Van Duijvenbode is one of five Dutchmen still in the tournament. Jermaine Wattimena will play Ryan Joyce later in the day, Martijn Kleermaker will play Canada’s Matthew Campbell, Danny Noppert will meet James Wade and Michael van Gerwen will face the Scotsman Cameron Menzies.

The Players Championship Finals field consists of the top 64 darts players from the 30 Players Championship tournaments played this year. The tournament started with twelve Dutchmen, of whom Van Duijvenbode was the best performing Dutchman during the thirty tournaments and was seeded fourth.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Sanctions IS: Sale of the Helsinki arena in preparation, a group of investors gathered around Selänte in the buyer candidates

Raymond van Barneveld

For Raymond van Barneveld, who was already eliminated yesterday, something depends on the Players Championship Finals. Barney is now the number 32 in the world (which means he can skip the first round at the World Cup). He will only lose that spot if one of the following players makes it to the finals at Players Championship Finals: Jermaine Wattimena, Ryan Joyce, Martijn Kleermaker, Andrew Gilding, Keane Barry. Or if one of the following players wins the tournament: Wattimena, Joyce, Tailor, Andrew Gilding, Keane Barry, Ritchie Edhouse, Jamie Hughes, Mike De Decker, Scott Williams.

Winners Players Championship Finals

2009: Phil Taylor

2010: Paul Nicholson

2011 (Feb): Phil Taylor

2011 (Dec): Kevin Painter

2012: Phil Taylor

2013: Michael van Gerwen

2014: Gary Anderson

2015: Michael van Gerwen

2016: Michael van Gerwen

2017: Michael van Gerwen

2018: Daryl Gurney

2019: Michael van Gerwen

2020: Michael van Gerwen

2021: Peter Wright See also 'Elon Musk wants to fire three-quarters of employees as owner of Twitter'

Saturday November 26 – Second round (from 1.45 pm)

Saturday November 26 – Third round (from 8 p.m.)

Sunday November 27 – Quarterfinals (from 1.45pm)

Sunday November 27 – Semifinals & Final (from 8pm)