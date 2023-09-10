Noppert is number nine in the world, Menzies is 62nd in the world rankings. The Dutchman fell behind 2-4, but then won four legs in a row. He decided the match with an 81 finish. Noppert will meet the Pole Krzysztof Ratajski in the last eight.

Van Duijvenbode, number ten in the world, recorded an average of 98.12, compared to 96.32 from De Sousa, number eighteen in the world. In the quarter-finals, Van Duijvenbode will face the Northern Irishman Josh Rock or the Englishman Ryan Searle.

Later this afternoon, the last remaining Dutchman, Wesley Plaisier, will take action. He meets the Englishman Luke Humphries. Top players such as Michael van Gerwen, world champion Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton skip the tournament.