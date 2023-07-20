World Match PlayWith the elimination of Dirk van Duijvenbode, all Dutchmen are already ready for the World Matchplay in Blackpool. ‘Aubergenius’ lost 14-12 to Luke Humphries.

‘Auberginius’ had a flashy start and led 3-0, thanks in part to a number of 180’ers. Then it stalled and Humphries came back into the game. After a series of legs in which Van Duijvenbode had trouble throwing out the doubles, the sharpness returned to the born Katwijker. The highlight was the leg in which he needed ten arrows to lead 10-7. He had the win up for grabs, but couldn’t finish it. Humphries managed to drag out extra time at 11-10 and took advantage of the mistakes Van Duijvenbode kept making in the decisive legs.

"In the final phase I had no energy left. I lay awake all night and I just didn't have it in that final phase anymore. I didn't sleep until 5 am. Abdominal pain, you can think of the rest yourself", said Van Duijvenbode shortly after his elimination on Viaplay. "In the end, that doesn't make the difference. I don't miss because I can't throw a double 8, but just because I start thinking about it too much. It goes wrong twice there, so that got into my head", said Van Duijvenbode, who saw Humphries take advantage of his misses.

“I thought he was really bad, but I couldn’t benefit from it myself. I can lead 4-1 and 6-4, but I won’t. I really had plenty of opportunities. At the end I really didn’t have the energy anymore. He did have the energy to go at the end. All in all, it was pretty unnecessary to lose this game. I felt I was much better than him, but I’m completely shitting.”



Wright also home

The top four of the world darts rankings have already been eliminated before the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay. Peter Wright, the Scottish number two on the seed list, was the last of the top players to retire early from the summer top tournament in Blackpool. He lost 11-8 to Englishman Ryan Searle in the round of 16. Searle finished the game with 112 points.

Earlier, the tournament came to an end for reigning world champion Michael Smith, the Dutch defending champion Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price.

Noppert already eliminated on Wednesday

The second round had already become the end station for Danny Noppert on Wednesday evening at the World Matchplay. In a game in which he never quite found his feet, he had to The Freeze narrowly admitting his superior in Nathan Aspinall: 11-9. “It really wasn’t my game.”

In Blackpool, two of the four compatriots were already eliminated in the opening round. Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen was surprised by Brendan Dolan, while Raymond van Barneveld wondered aloud last night whether “this is all worth it”. Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode did win their matches, so they could compete for a place in the quarterfinals today and tomorrow in the iconic Empress Ballroom.





Second round results



Wednesday night

• Daryl Gurney-Gary Anderson 11-4

• Danny Noppert-Nathan Aspinall 9-11

• Gerwyn Prince – Joe Cullen 11-13

•Michael Smith-Chris Dobey 7-11

Thursday evening

• Jonny Clayton – Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-6

• Brendan Nolan – Damon Heta 1-11

• Luke Humphries – Dirk van Duivenbode 14-12

•Peter Wright-Ryan Searle 8-11

Program quarterfinals

• Chris Dobey – Nathan Aspinall

• Joe Cullen – Daryl Gurney

• Ryan Searle – Jonny Clayton

• Damon Heta – Luke Humphries

Darts calendar 2023

