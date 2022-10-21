Earlier in the day, Van Duijvenbode settled in Barnsley with Scott Marsh, Luuk Woodhouse and compatriots Gian van Veen, Danny Noppert and Damian Mol. In the semi-finals, he was too strong for Boris Krcmar, so he met Heta in the final. The Australian beat Gerwyn Price in his semi-final.

Van Duijvenbode started the final well and even led 4-2, but from that moment on all legs went to Heta. The Australian, who threw 103 on average and was 44 percent on his doubles, won a Players Championship for the second time this year. For Van Duijvenbode, it was already his fourth final in the Players Championship Series. He already won twice in Barnsley, in Niedernhausen he lost to Michael Smith.

Throwing will still take place in Barnsley until Sunday. The European Championship is scheduled for October 27-30, followed by the last two Players Championship matches on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5. The Players Championship Finals will then take place from November 25 to 27. Last year, Peter Wright won the major tournament by beating Ryan Searle 11-10 in the final.

