Dutch Darts ChampionshipThe highlight of the evening was saved for last on day two of the Dutch Darts Championship in Leeuwarden. Dirk van Duijvenbode, following Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert and Berry van Peer, reached the eighth finals as expected, but the way in which it led to a lot of hilarity. During his walk-on, the Dutchman fell over on stage in all his enthusiasm.

That Aubergenius likes an exuberant turnout, that should be clear. He always enters the stage with the hardstyle music of the Dutch DJ Radical Redemption and likes to build a party with the audience while ‘chopping’. In a packed WTC Expo in Leeuwarden, he once again managed to get thousands of fans with him, but the Westlander was still badly injured. Then the number Just Like You reached its climax, Van Duijvenbode fell backwards. He scrambled to his feet again and continued his dance on one leg, but his right leg was clearly hurting.



That was also apparent in the match against Dylan Slevin, who had seen it all happen up close. Van Duijvenbode did not throw the sky-high averages that we are used to from him and gave the young Irishman hope. Leg after leg went with the darts, until it was 5-5. Slevin thought he could come back for 90, but then Van Duijvenbode suddenly threw out a 129 finish for the game: triple 19, double 18 and another double 18. Limping on one leg, a frenzied celebration Aubergenius his victory.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Determined Van Gerwen has a good start

Van Gerwen had an easy evening in a packed room in Leeuwarden. The first four legs went with the darts, but after that Mighty Mike away from Gabriel Clemens. His average didn’t exceed 84, while Van Gerwen threw more than 97 runs per inning. The Dutchman celebrated his victory with daughter Zoë on the podium.

“Everyone knows I had a lot of problems in Rotterdam,” Van Gerwen referred to the Premier League evening in Ahoy two weeks ago, which was extremely disappointing. “It was pushing and pushing, and trying to get better. perform. I am so glad I was able to, because I love being back in the Netherlands.” BEST REGARDS thanked the loudly present audience afterwards. ,,You know that I am always under pressure and have to fight hard. Ahoy was not what I hoped it would be, I failed myself and everyone around me. To come back like that and win means a lot to me. You are all great and I will continue tomorrow.”



Van Peer in seventh heaven

Initially there was no problem in the Frisian air for Clayton. The Ferret grabbed a double break and ran out to 4-1. But then Van Peer started his comeback. He won leg after leg, and when the Welshman missed a match dart at 5-4, he was allowed to Bionic aiming for 54. He took a sip of water, then tossed the finish line with two darts. Van Peer then started the decisive leg very solidly and distanced himself from Clayton, who came alongside again at the end. Again the darts player who was struck down by ‘darteritis’ in the past waited a long time, but again he did not fail. A big party then erupted in the WTC Expo in Leeuwarden. See also Biden has yet to decide whether to ban TikTok app in the US

,,This feels absolutely great”, Van Peer reacted frantically afterwards. ,,I lost to him twice recently, so three times had to be a charm. This is so special, I can’t describe it. I’m not used to this, he does. It feels fantastic to play in front of a home crowd and winning is even better.”



Five in a row for Noppert

Noppert took five legs in a row against Razma: from 1-1 to 6-1. The Dutchman scored an average of more than 96, compared to less than ninety from Razma. Noppert’s finish percentage was also better: 42.86 percent against 25 percent.

Tomorrow afternoon, Noppert will face the Englishman Nathan Aspinall for a place in the quarterfinals. Noppert reached the final of the Dutch Darts Championship last year. The Freeze then had to acknowledge his superior in Michael Smith, who later also crowned world champion.



Heta creates a party

Damon Heta made himself popular with the audience in Leeuwarden. The 35-year-old Australian had put on an orange vest especially for the turnout. A plastic orange cap adorned his head. Heta also adapted his turnout number to Left right from Snollebollekes. Opponent Steve Beaton appreciated the action, just like the fans. Heta won 6-4 against Beaton and will meet Van Peer or Jonny Clayton in the eighth finals.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Second round results

Afternoon session

Josh Rock – Graham Hall 6-2

Dave Chisnall – Martin Lukeman 6-4

Andrew Gilding – Ian White 6-4

Rob Cross – Keane Barry 3-6

Danny Noppert -Madars Razma 6-1

Joe Cullen – Stephen Bunting 5-6

Damon Heta – Steve Beaton 6-4

Martin Schindler – Roman Benecky 6-4 Evening session

Nathan Aspinall – Daryl Gurney 6-4

Johnny Clayton – Berry van Peer 5-6

Michael Smith-Jim Williams 6-4

Ryan Searle – Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1

Michael van Gerwen – Gabriel Clemens 6-2

Peter Wright – Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5

Luke Humphries – Ross Smith 6-3

Dirk van Duivenbode – Dylan Slevin 6-5

Schedule eighth finals

Keane Barry – Ryan Searle

Michael van Gerwen -Martin Schindler

Michael Smith – Peter Wright

Dave Chisnall – Josh Rock Dirk van Duivenbode -Stephen Bunting

Damon Heta- Berry van Peer

Nathan Aspinall – Danny Noppert

Luke Humphries – Andrew Gilding

Darts calendar 2023

View the complete darts calendar for this year here.





